TOP 30 ⟩ Juba teist aastat järjest valitseb ingliskeelsete raamatute müügiedetabelit üks ja sama teos

1. «The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck» Mark Manson
2. «12 Rules For Life» Jordan B.Peterson
3. «Factfulness. How to Really Understand The Moders World» Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling, Anna Rosling Rönnlund
4. «7 Habits of Highly Effective People» Stephen R. Covey
5. «Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope» Mark Manson
6. «Answer: How to take charge of your life & become the person you want to be» Barbara Pease, Allan Pease
7. «Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as If Your Life Depended on It» Chris Voss, Tahl Raz
8. «Headspace Guide to... Mindfulness & Meditation» Andy Puddicombe
9. «Why We Sleep: The New Sience of Sleep and Dreams» Matthew Walker
10. «Sapiens: A brief History of Humankind» Yuval Noah Harari
11. «Healing Power of Mindfulness» Jon Kabat-Zinn
12. After #2 : After We Collided» Anna Todd
13. «The Power. The Secret #2» Rhonda Byrne
14. «The Bikini Body 28-Day Healthy Eating & Lifestyle Guide» Kayla Itsines
15. «After #3: After We Fell» Anna Todd
16. «Mating in Captivity: Sex, Lies, and Domestic Bliss» Esther Perel
17. «A Promised Land» Barack Obama
18. «Money Master The Game» Tony A.Robbins
19. «The Unexpected Joy of Being Single» Catherine Gray
20. «Little Women (Collector´s Edition)» Louisa May Alcott
21. «Thinking Fast and Slow» Daniel Kahneman
22. «Midnight Sun» Stephenie Meyer
23. «Blood of Elves» Andrzej Sapkowski
24. «Yoga for Men» Dean Pohlman
25. «The Last Wish» Andrzej Sapkowski
26. «Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow» Yuval Noah Harari
27. «After Movie Tie-in» Anna Todd
28. «Think Like a Monk : Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day» Jay Shetty
29. «The Book of Ichigo Ichie: The Art of Making the Most of Every Moment, the Japanese Way» Francesc Miralles, Hector Garcia
30. «Pride and Prejudice» Jane Austen