3 uut raamatut, mida Reese Witherspoon soovitab lugeda

We’re excited to announce that the #ReesesBookClub pick for May is "The Henna Artist" by @theAlkaJoshi.⁠ ⁠ #TheHennaArtist is the story of a woman living in India in the 1950s who finds herself raising a sister she never knew she had while balancing a secret side hustle, fighting her inner desires, and struggling to maintain her identity as a self-made woman.⁠ ⁠ Listen now on @audible at the link in bio or consider supporting your local independent bookstore. #ReadWithReese